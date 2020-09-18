Hamza Shehbaz taken to Jinnah Hospital for medical check after contracting Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Yahya Sultan has confirmed that Hamza Shehbaz was sent back to jail after medical checkup, saying that the test reports will be shared within next few days.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 18th, 2020) PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz who contracted Coronavirus last week was taken to Lahore’s Jinnah hospital for medical checkup, the sources said on Friday.

Jinnah Hospital Medical Superintendent Yahya Sultan confirmed that a CT scan and other tests of Hamza Shehbaz were done there.

Later, he was sent back to Jail after his tests were conducted. However, the reports of his test would be available within next few days.

Hamza Shehbaz was in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) since June last year for his alleged involvement in money laundering and holding assets beyond means.

Talking to the reporters, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif also confirmed that his son had contracted Coronavirus.

Shehbaz had said that his son, after facing cases during the Pervez Musharraf era, was now "bravely fighting political victimisation by the NAB-Niazi nexus".

He had asked people to pray for his son's recovery.

Maryam Nawaz had also accused the government of not giving Hamza the required medical attention.

“This PTI regime is doing politics with the health of political opponents by keeping them in inhuman conditions,” said Maryam Nawaz, adding that Hamza Shehbaz was the latest victim of this brutality who had tested positive for Coronavirus.

“My brother was unjustly and illegally been incarcerated for more than a year now,” she further said.

Hamza Shehbaz had earlier approached the Lahore High Court in March to secure bail when the cases of Coronavirus were rising but he was denied bail. It was the month when cases of Coronavirus were rising up across the country.