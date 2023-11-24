Open Menu

Happy Seeder Machines Help Prevent Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Happy seeder machines help prevent smog

The Punjab government was providing Happy Seeder Machines to farmers at subsidized prices that are helpful in preventing Smog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Punjab government was providing Happy Seeder Machines to farmers at subsidized prices that are helpful in preventing Smog.

In a statement, the Agriculture spokesman said on Friday the Punjab government was enforcing a set of guidelines for the prevention of smog and happy seeder machines were one of them.

The machine not only mix paddy crop remains in the soil enriching its fertility but also completes sowing for the next crop. Thus, it saves farmers from the botheration of burning crop remains.

Paddy farmers who used to burn crop remains were being made aware of the benefits of seeder machines.

The spokesman said that in the winter season, in case of no rain amid lower temperature, the dust particles remain suspended in the atmosphere and the smoke emitted from crop burning also join the mix and triggers the smog phenomenon.

He advised farmers to mix the paddy crop remains in the soil by using a Rotovator machine after harvesting the crop by hand. However, in the case of harvest by machine, remains be mixed in soil by applying Disc Harrow.

