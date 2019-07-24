UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Haripur Administration Discards 2100 Liters Adulterated Milk

Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 12:07 PM

Haripur administration discards 2100 liters adulterated milk

District administration Haripur Wednesday during a quality checking drive discarded more than 2100 liters of adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on sellers

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : District administration Haripur Wednesday during a quality checking drive discarded more than 2100 liters of adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on sellers.

To ensure provision of standard fresh milk to the citizens of Haripur, a team of district administration comprising Asim Abbassi additional assistant commissioner Revenue and Assistant Commissioners UT along with police force, health department, food department and livestock experts with mobile laboratory conducted a quality check campaign at Lora Chowk, the hub of milk supply to the Haripur city.

The inspecting team collected 95 milk samples from 21 vehicles, 15 motorcycles and one tanker and after testing the samples most of the milk samples were found adulterated.

At the occasion 2100 liter adulterated milk was discarded in presence of milk owners and locals. The team also imposed heavy fines on milk sellers and warned stern action against violators in future.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Fine Vehicles Haripur Hub From

Recent Stories

Imran emerges as strong advocate of Kashmiris: Dr ..

12 seconds ago

Teshil Council presents Rs242.6mln fiscal budget f ..

14 seconds ago

Aussie drug offers hope for stamping out wombat-ki ..

15 seconds ago

Pakistan-US ties rapidly improving: Pakistan Tehre ..

19 seconds ago

Good news! Punjab govt to restore Free WiFi servic ..

18 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s GDP at current prices rises to AED22 ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.