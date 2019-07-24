Haripur administration discards 2100 liters adulterated milk

District administration Haripur Wednesday during a quality checking drive discarded more than 2100 liters of adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on sellers

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) : District administration Haripur Wednesday during a quality checking drive discarded more than 2100 liters of adulterated milk and imposed heavy fine on sellers.

To ensure provision of standard fresh milk to the citizens of Haripur, a team of district administration comprising Asim Abbassi additional assistant commissioner Revenue and Assistant Commissioners UT along with police force, health department, food department and livestock experts with mobile laboratory conducted a quality check campaign at Lora Chowk, the hub of milk supply to the Haripur city.

The inspecting team collected 95 milk samples from 21 vehicles, 15 motorcycles and one tanker and after testing the samples most of the milk samples were found adulterated.

At the occasion 2100 liter adulterated milk was discarded in presence of milk owners and locals. The team also imposed heavy fines on milk sellers and warned stern action against violators in future.