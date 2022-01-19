Haripur police killed two alleged robbers in encounter

Two dacoits were shot dead by Haripur police in an exchange of fire near Srikot Road Basumera in Haripur area on Tuesday night

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Two dacoits were shot dead by Haripur police in an exchange of fire near Srikot Road Basumera in Haripur area on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, two accused Adib Murtaza son of Ghulam Murtaza of Muradabad, and Atiq Ahmad Fazal were killed in an exchange of fire between police and dacoits.

One policeman was also reported injured during the encounter.

DSP Headquarters Fida Muhammad told media that both the accused were wanted in 22 different cases including robbery and were fugitives.

Sources also claimed that one of the accused was also involved in the killing of police Constable Umair who was shot dead while chasing the accused after the incident of the robbery a week ago.

Initially, police are investigating the incident.

The dead bodies of the alleged robbers were shifted to the trauma center Haripur for the completion of medical and legal formalities.