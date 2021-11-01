UrduPoint.com

Harnai Earthquake Victims' Rehabilitation Top Priority Of Govts: Governor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 07:56 PM

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha Monday said that immediate rehabilitation of Harnai earthquake victims' was the top priority of provincial and federal governments

Addressing the inaugural function of "Ehsas" Cash Relief Program, he said they should not feel alone in this hour of need.

He said that Ehsas Cash Relief Program was a clear expression of how much importance the federation attaches to Balochistan, adding that Rs12000 is being given to each earthquake affected family.

The Governor said that Ehsas Relief Cash Program has been launched, on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan to help the affectees.

He said that Pakistan Army, District Administration, NDMA, PDMA and rescue agencies immediately came to rescue people in this difficult situation for which all the agencies, officers and youth deserve tribute for their assistance.

The Governor said efforts are being made to reconstruct the damage houses and buildings better than before.

He had an aerial view of the areas affected by the earthquake and also distributed relief goods among the earthquake victims.

During the visit, PTI Member Provincial Assembly Mir Naseebullah Marree, Director General PDMA Naseer Ahmed Nasir, Director General Benazir Income Support Program Abdul Jabbar and DC Harnai District Suhail Hashmi accompanied him.

