Hassan Naqvi Assumes Charge As Commissioner Karachi
Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Syed Hassan Naqvi assumed the charge of Commissioner Karachi on Tuesday evening.
According a press release issue by Commissioner office on Wednesday, Syed Hassan Naqvi took the charge from outgoing Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput.
Naqvi is a Grade 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service.
He also previously worked as Secretary Finance Sindh, Chairman P&D board Sindh and other departments.
