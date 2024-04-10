Open Menu

Hassan Naqvi Assumes Charge As Commissioner Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Hassan Naqvi assumes charge as Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Syed Hassan Naqvi assumed the charge of Commissioner Karachi on Tuesday evening.

According a press release issue by Commissioner office on Wednesday, Syed Hassan Naqvi took the charge from outgoing Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput.

Naqvi is a Grade 21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service.

He also previously worked as Secretary Finance Sindh, Chairman P&D board Sindh and other departments.

