Hazara police arrests 524 fugitives

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Hazara police Wednesday arrested 524 fugitives and 132 absconders during the last four months.

This was disclosed by the Hazara police public relation officer Wajid Mahmood in a press statement.

While giving the district-wise breakup he said that district Abbottabad police have arrested 82 fugitives, Haripur 140, Mansehra 125, Battagram 87, Upper Kohistan 33, Lower Kohistan 31, Kolai Palis 25 and district Torghar police have arrested only one.

The arrested fugitives were involved in crimes including murder, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and other heinous crimes.

Wajid Mahmood stated that while taking action against court absconders Hazara police arrested 132 criminals where district Abbottabad police arrested 68, Haripur police 5, Mansehra police 59.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz has directed all District Police Officer (DPO) to continue to drive against fugitives and absconders and bring them before the court of law, he also directed masses that if they know any absconder then they must inform the police as a responsible citizen while their name would be kept secret, adding he said.