UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hazara Police Arrests 524 Fugitives

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

Hazara police arrests 524 fugitives

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Hazara police Wednesday arrested 524 fugitives and 132 absconders during the last four months.

This was disclosed by the Hazara police public relation officer Wajid Mahmood in a press statement.

While giving the district-wise breakup he said that district Abbottabad police have arrested 82 fugitives, Haripur 140, Mansehra 125, Battagram 87, Upper Kohistan 33, Lower Kohistan 31, Kolai Palis 25 and district Torghar police have arrested only one.

The arrested fugitives were involved in crimes including murder, kidnapping for ransom, armed robbery and other heinous crimes.

Wajid Mahmood stated that while taking action against court absconders Hazara police arrested 132 criminals where district Abbottabad police arrested 68, Haripur police 5, Mansehra police 59.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz has directed all District Police Officer (DPO) to continue to drive against fugitives and absconders and bring them before the court of law, he also directed masses that if they know any absconder then they must inform the police as a responsible citizen while their name would be kept secret, adding he said.

Related Topics

Murder Police Kidnapping Abbottabad Robbery Mansehra Haripur Kohistan Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

5 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

29 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

47 minutes ago

Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed wi ..

1 minute ago

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers announce 'people's defens ..

1 minute ago

SAARC CCI office bearers express sympathy with Ind ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.