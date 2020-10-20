HBWWF demands practical implementation of Sindh Home-based Worker Act

(@ChaudhryMAli88)



KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Home Based Women Workers Federation (HBWWF) and other workers' organisations have demanded of the government of Sindh to start practical implementation of Sindh Home-based Worker Act on urgent basis.

Addressing a news conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Tuesday to mark the passing of 20 years of the Kathmandu Declaration, HBWWF General Secretary Zahra Khan, Peoples Labour Bureau Sindh President Habibuddin Junaidi, Convener National Labour Council Karamat Ali, General Secretary National Trade Union Federation (NTUF) Nasir Mansoor and others regretted that most of the states failed to get the Kathmandu declaration implemented.

HBWWF General Secretary Zahra Khan said the province of Sindh took the issues of home-based workers of non formal sector seriously and in 2017 it gave the home-based workers policy, and in 2018 the Sindh Home Based Workers Act.

In 2019 it included the workers of glass bangle industry in minimum wages, and in 2020 it issued the notification of the rules of the Sindh Home Based Workers Act. However, sadly two years have already passed of the approval of the Sindh Home Based Workers Act, but it is yet to be practically implemented.

The speakers said that in the Home-Based Women Workers Federation has been continuing its struggle and it is organizing home based women workers in Pakistan, because these workers could only get their rights when they are organized.

The HBWWF is proud that it is not only fighting for the rights of home based workers but it is also at the forefront of the struggle against oppression at every level.

They said on passing of 20 years of the Kathmandu declaration, they pledge to continue their struggle till the realization of their rights.