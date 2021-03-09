UrduPoint.com
HCCI Criticizes Police Interference In Rajputana Hospital's Administrative Affairs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Chairman Sub-Committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Law Pir Syed Mehmood Iqbal Jaferi criticized the alleged interference of some police officials and asked Additional Inspector General of Police Hyderabad to take departmental action against them.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he informed that on the direction of the governing body, the management of Rajputana Hospital had sealed two medical stores of the hospital on charges of non-payment of dues, preparing fake rent agreement, sale of substandard drugs and non availability of qualified pharmacist certificate from District Health Officer.

He informed that police force have entered into the premises of the hospital, created panic among hospital staff and patients and forcibly opened the seal medical stores. Such interference was an illegal act in the administrative affairs of the hospital.

He demanded the AIG and DIG Hyderabad to take serious notice of this act of the police officials and initiated departmental action so that no such incident could take place in future.

