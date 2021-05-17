The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has appreciated the appointment of focal person for the chamber from Superintending Engineer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company for resolving the issues of the business community

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi has appreciated the appointment of focal person for the chamber from Superintending Engineer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company for resolving the issues of the business community.

In a statement here on Monday, he welcomed the appointment of Deputy Commercial Manager HESCO Kanwar Sultan Sikandar as focal person for HESCO and hoped that issues relating to excessive billings, wrong bills and detection will be heard and resolved at the HCSTSI secretariat.

According to the decision, he informed that the focal person will hold a meeting at HCSTSI secretariat once in a month adding that it will restore the confidence of the business community on HESCO. He advised HCSTSI members to submit grievances in writing at the HCSTSI secretariat so that the same could be resolved during a meeting with the focal person.