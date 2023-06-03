HCSTSI President urges OGRA to review hike in gas prices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has urged the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to review its decision of 50 percent hike in gas prices.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the industry in Pakistan was already facing problems due to the shortage of electricity and gas and the rising cost of production.

He said Pakistan's industrial production accounted for 4 percent of the GDP while the country's largest industry, the cotton textile production accounted for 66 percent of all exports and also provided employment to 40 percent of the country's workforce.

The HCSTSI president also expressed fear that the gas price hike would also hit the textile industry.