HDA union to start sit-in protest against non-payment of salaries,pensions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The CBA Union of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) will start an indefinite sit-in protest outside the office of Director General of HDA to demand payment of their salaries and pensions of the last 12 months.

The union's spokesman informed here on Sunday that the protest would start from January 25.

The union alleged the Sindh government for not paying the monthly water bills due against various government departments to the tune of over Rs 40 million to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), which is a subsidiary of the HDA.

The spokesman claimed that a summary for release of Rs740 million to the authority was pending approval with the Sindh Government for last 2 months.

He said the thousands of workers of the HDA and WASA and their families were not even able to afford 2 times meals because the workers were not being paid their salaries.

He asserted that the union would not end the protest unless the workers were paid their dues.