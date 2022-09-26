UrduPoint.com

'He Inspires Me As An Actor', Arisha Razi Sings Praises For Faysal Quraishi

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

'He inspires me as an actor', Arisha Razi sings praises for Faysal Quraishi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The epitome of brilliance, style and talent Arisha Razi, who is mostly known as one of the most-loved child stars in the industry has earned a spot in the hearts of millions due to her spectacular acting skills and bubbly persona.

Previously, the young diva became talk of the town when her spellbinding nikkah photos went viral on social media.

This time around, the starlet is singing praise for Pakistan's most-adored actor, producer and television host Faysal Quraishi.

Turning to her social media handle, the Chupke Chupke sensation shared a heart-touching note full of love and praise along with a couple of photos with the renowned star.

"There are very few actors whom are dear to me, I have worked with them frequently even grew up infront of them.

Back then when I have started working in media industry, Faysal Quraishi is one of those I have played the role of his daughter several times" Razi wrote While praising the starlet, Razi also spilled the beans about how she felt, meeting Quraishi after a long time "2 days back I met him after years and find no change in him as a person.

He inspires me as an actor, he is a gem", "I remember he used to say you will be playing my heroine one day because he admires my acting skills although this has not happened yet" Concluding the note, the diva shared a humorous memory followed by a heart emoticon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Young Arisha Razi Media TV Industry Million Love

Recent Stories

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM h ..

Govt to investigate purported audio leak from PM house: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as f ..

Miftah Ismail confirms his verbal resignation as finance minister

2 hours ago
 Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as cre ..

Efforts made at UN, SCO to present Pakistan as credible partner: PM

2 hours ago
 Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

Helicopter crash: Six army personnel martyred

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th September 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.