Head of Central Organizer of Border Trade Union Balochistan Hafiz calls on IGFC South Ayman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A well-known social figure of Makran and Central Organizer of Border Trade Union Balochistan's head Hafiz Nasiruddin Zamurani called on Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar.

The IGFC was informed that the hundreds of kilometers of Ketch strip adjacent to the Iranian border, which is a mountainous area, relied merely on Iranian food items, as like the entire Makran, including the border areas .

The residents of the remote areas were earning their bread and butter through illegal means of business due to unavailability of job opportunities. The people were facing unemployment because there is no industry and other economic activities in the area.

IGFC South carefully listened the issues of Border Trade Union and advised that local trader community to approach the authorities in Islamabad by sending a delegation and meet the Federal Government and the Prime Minister. The traders should formally request the authorities for seeking permission to open Legal Border Trade Corridor Gate and Gray bun Crossing Point at Zamuran Jalagi in the same pattern of Redeeg mand and Gabad Ramdan Border Gwadar.

He said FC was striving to maintain durable peace in order to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

Hafiz Nasiruddin told IGFC that the law and order situation in the border areas is better due to the sacrifices of local tribesmen and security forces.

Hafiz Nasiruddin informed IGFC South that on both sides of the Pak-Iran border, Local Baloch tribes have inhabited for centuries and the need for crossing points and transit points on the long border has increased since the Iranian border fencing, but at present only the Gray bun Zamuran border transit point has been approved after the Redeeg border and the crossing points gate. No steps have been taken so far for the reopening of the border, which has caused great distress and concern to the people of the border areas, Hafiz added.

He said the opening of border crossing point will boost economic activities here, as the Jalagi Border Crossing Point was recently opened on an experimental basis with very positive steps.

IGFC South also assured him that all possible measures would be taken to address issues in the area.