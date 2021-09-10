UrduPoint.com

Head Of Central Organizer Of Border Trade Union Balochistan Hafiz Calls On IGFC South Ayman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 07:46 PM

Head of Central Organizer of Border Trade Union Balochistan Hafiz calls on IGFC South Ayman

A well-known social figure of Makran and Central Organizer of Border Trade Union Balochistan's head Hafiz Nasiruddin Zamurani called on Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A well-known social figure of Makran and Central Organizer of Border Trade Union Balochistan's head Hafiz Nasiruddin Zamurani called on Inspector General Frontier Corps (IGFC) South Major General Ayman Bilal Safdar.

The IGFC was informed that the hundreds of kilometers of Ketch strip adjacent to the Iranian border, which is a mountainous area, relied merely on Iranian food items, as like the entire Makran, including the border areas .

The residents of the remote areas were earning their bread and butter through illegal means of business due to unavailability of job opportunities. The people were facing unemployment because there is no industry and other economic activities in the area.

IGFC South carefully listened the issues of Border Trade Union and advised that local trader community to approach the authorities in Islamabad by sending a delegation and meet the Federal Government and the Prime Minister. The traders should formally request the authorities for seeking permission to open Legal Border Trade Corridor Gate and Gray bun Crossing Point at Zamuran Jalagi in the same pattern of Redeeg mand and Gabad Ramdan Border Gwadar.

He said FC was striving to maintain durable peace in order to ensure protection of public lives and their property in the area.

Hafiz Nasiruddin told IGFC that the law and order situation in the border areas is better due to the sacrifices of local tribesmen and security forces.

Hafiz Nasiruddin informed IGFC South that on both sides of the Pak-Iran border, Local Baloch tribes have inhabited for centuries and the need for crossing points and transit points on the long border has increased since the Iranian border fencing, but at present only the Gray bun Zamuran border transit point has been approved after the Redeeg border and the crossing points gate. No steps have been taken so far for the reopening of the border, which has caused great distress and concern to the people of the border areas, Hafiz added.

He said the opening of border crossing point will boost economic activities here, as the Jalagi Border Crossing Point was recently opened on an experimental basis with very positive steps.

IGFC South also assured him that all possible measures would be taken to address issues in the area.

Related Topics

Islamabad Balochistan Prime Minister Business Law And Order Job Gwadar Same Border All Government Industry

Recent Stories

PC weather with chances of rain forecast

PC weather with chances of rain forecast

3 minutes ago
 26 laptops distributed among female students

26 laptops distributed among female students

3 minutes ago
 Latham, Allen help New Zealand to consolation T20 ..

Latham, Allen help New Zealand to consolation T20 win

11 minutes ago
 Convergence of laws to help improve media quality: ..

Convergence of laws to help improve media quality: Fawad Ch

11 minutes ago
 27 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

27 'criminals' held, drugs, weapons seized

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka returns stolen elephants to captors

Sri Lanka returns stolen elephants to captors

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.