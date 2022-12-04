Head of Pulmonology dept BVH transfers Nishtar Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Head of the Pulmonology Department of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH), Professor Dr. Azam Mushtaq is transferred to Nishtar hospital here, according to the notification.

Dr. Azam is a senior pulmonologist and resident of the local city. Before transfer, he was serving as Professor at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur.

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) and Allied Institution Employees (AIE) Bahawalpur awarded him a gold medal for contributing "the best services for COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital".

He offers several different services and treatments such as Blood Gas Analysis, Bronchial Biopsy, Bronchial Thermoplasty (Severe Asthma Treatment), Diabetes Management, Diagnostic Testing, Lung Biopsy, Lung Transplant, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Spirometry, and Thyroid Treatment.

President of PMA (Pakistan Medical Association) hails the transfer of Dr. Azam Mushtaq to the Nishtar. In a statement, he called him 'the trusted chest specialist'.