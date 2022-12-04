UrduPoint.com

Head Of Pulmonology Dept BVH Transfers Nishtar Multan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 04, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Head of Pulmonology dept BVH transfers Nishtar Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Head of the Pulmonology Department of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital (BVH), Professor Dr. Azam Mushtaq is transferred to Nishtar hospital here, according to the notification.

Dr. Azam is a senior pulmonologist and resident of the local city. Before transfer, he was serving as Professor at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur.

Quaid-e-Azam Medical College (QMC) and Allied Institution Employees (AIE) Bahawalpur awarded him a gold medal for contributing "the best services for COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital".

He offers several different services and treatments such as Blood Gas Analysis, Bronchial Biopsy, Bronchial Thermoplasty (Severe Asthma Treatment), Diabetes Management, Diagnostic Testing, Lung Biopsy, Lung Transplant, Pulmonary Rehabilitation, Spirometry, and Thyroid Treatment.

President of PMA (Pakistan Medical Association) hails the transfer of Dr. Azam Mushtaq to the Nishtar. In a statement, he called him 'the trusted chest specialist'.

Related Topics

Pakistan Victoria Bahawalpur Gas Gold Best Blood

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transn ..

Moldova Resumes Electricity Deliveries From Transnistria - Deputy Prime Minister

13 hours ago
 Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow ..

Berhalter envies Dutch finishing school as USA bow out

13 hours ago
 Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

Argentina v Australia World Cup starting line-ups

13 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesma ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa 'not resigning': spokesman

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.