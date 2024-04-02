Health CEO visits RHC to review healthcare facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of District Health Authority (DHA) Dr Abdul Majid Bhatti inspected Rural Health Centre (RHC) Thatha Sadiqabad to review healthcare facilities

He went to outpatient department dispensary, laboratory, X-ray, emergency ward and store.

He reviewed cleanliness arrangements, checked the attendance of doctors and staff.

He listened to the issues of hospital patients and attendants and directed to resolve them.

Dr. Bhatti advised doctors and staff to perform their duties with honesty and dedication, making public service their motto.

Negligence, laziness, and abscence from duty would not be tolerated, he warned.

Medical Officer Dr. Naveed Ahmed, Dr. Nooshaba, Dispenser Zohaib Sangee, Saifur Rahman, Muhammad Azam, Muhammad Shamoons, and other staff were present on the occasion.

