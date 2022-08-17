Health Contribution Bill to prevent SSBs win-win opportunity for government, people: PANAH

The experts at a seminar organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Wednesday said the Health Contribution Bill to prevent excessive consumption of sugary sweetened beverages (SSBs) was a win-win-opportunity for both the government and the people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The experts at a seminar organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Wednesday said the Health Contribution Bill to prevent excessive consumption of sugary sweetened beverages (SSBs) was a win-win-opportunity for both the government and the people.

The seminar was held to discuss the importance of the Health Contribution Bill to prevent excessive consumption of sugary drinks.

Addressing the seminar, PANAH Secretary General Sanahullah Ghumman said that Pakistan National Heart Association was educating people on heart diseases for the past 40 years and its causes.

Ghumman said, "PANAH is also working with the government to make laws to prevent diseases and promote a healthy life to its countrymen and especially children because a healthy nation is the guarantee of a strong country." The Health Contribution Bill would reduce the consumption of sugary drinks, which were very harmful to the heart, he added.

Khawaja Masood from the Ministry of Health said as per the World Health Organization, consumption of added sugars should be less than 10% of total calories.

"Excessive consumption of these sugary drinks poses great risks to the health of children and adolescents in particular. One of the major reasons for the increase in obesity, diabetes, heart diseases and other ailments is sugary drinks, and because of the high consumption of these sweet drinks, today Pakistan ranks third in diabetes in the world and first in the world for high consumption of SSBs.

"Pakistan's annual expenditure on preventing obesity alone is estimated at more than $2,640 million Dollars." consultant of Health Advocacy Incubator, Munir Hussain said that the world has taken some effective measures to reduce the consumption of sugary drinks and protect its people and "we should also benefit from these measures." Saudi Arabia, he said had imposed a 50% tax on its sugary drinks, and its consumption dropped by 65%. Similarly, Qatar, Chile, Maldives and many other countries have taken appropriate policy actions to reduce diseases in their countries and not only reduced the health burden but also increased their revenue, he added.

He said, "The government is requested to work on this bill on a priority basis to reduce the consumption of SSBs so that we can give our country a healthy nation and a healthy future."Former Surgeon General (R) Kamal Akbar emphasized that the government should work on this bill on a priority basis because it was very beneficial for the country and the nation.