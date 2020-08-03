Health expert suggests avoiding spicy, excessive meat during Eidul Azha days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Health professional argue that eating spicy or excessive meat on Eid-ul-Azha could prompt negative impacts on individual health besides increasing the risks of developing cardiovascular, kidney, liver, diabetes and gastroenteritis diseases.

Talking to APP, Dr Kamran, a consultant emergency medicine serving in a private hospital, said loading the body with excessive amount of unhealthy foods especially who were already suffering from cardiovascular, liver and kidney diseases could spoil their Eid celebrations. It is important to consume food in moderation for enjoying the festivity rather than spending it in an emergency room. Overeating can also lead to prompt obesity, the main cause of diabetes, hypertension and pack pain. So people should eat healthy food and avoid soft drinks by imposing self discipline. The best way to avoid health threats is that people should follow the teachings of islam and should consume moderate quantity of food including meat.

Studies reveal that kidneys work to remove excess proteins from the body, so eating too much protein can stress them out, leading to kidney damage and even contributing to renal failure in some cases.

Dr Kamran suggested choosing healthy options with small portions of low calorie, nutrient dense foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean meats as well as avoiding salty foods and sugary or caffeinated drinks. Balanced meal should be consumed such as large portions of vegetables, fruits and complex carbohydrats, beans, lentils, whole grain bread and oats.

The excessive use of red meat, salt and chilies could increase stomach acidity and could be dangerous for the people suffering from regurgitation problems, stomach ulcers, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis, liver, renal or cardiac problems.

People should ensure that barbecues are fully cooked, as half cooked meat needs much more time to digest. The use of yogurt and fruits should be ensured with meat. Vegetable oil should be used for cooking.

