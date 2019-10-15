Health minister chairs meeting

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department.

Additional Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo, CEO Punjab Health Initiative Management Company Tanvir Ahmed, Director Communication Khurram Iqbal, Director Procurement Muhammad Munir and Manager Hasnaat Ahmed were present on this occasion.

Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed the feedback of the people and facts and figures of Sehat Insaf Card. CEO PHIM informed the minister about the details.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, revolutionary steps had been taken by the Punjab government for providing best and quality healthcare facilities to those who were living below the poverty line.

Quality healthcare facilities are being provided to 72 lakh families through Sehat Insaf Cards, she added.

She said that best feedback was received and people were satisfied from Sehat Insaf Card. Sehat Insaf Cards are being distributed in 28 districts, she added.