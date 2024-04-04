Open Menu

Health Minister Meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation For Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Health Minister meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation for polio

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Director of Polio for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Michael Galway met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah at his office on Thursday.

Special Secretary Health for Polio Eradication, Abdul Basit was also present at the meeting.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views regarding potential upcoming visits of the High-Level Polio Oversight board in May.

Representative from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation commended Pakistan's efforts in polio eradication.

He engaged in special discussions with the Health Minister about the measures taken to contain the poliovirus in southern regions.

Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Michael Galway agreed to take concrete steps to combat the polio virus, which is being transmitted from Afghanistan.

Emphasis was placed on vaccinating individuals crossing the border.

The Health Minister assured Michael Galway that there would be no compromise on the polio campaign and children's vaccination.

Both officials pledged to intensify efforts for polio eradication, especially in southern regions.

The Polio representative mentioned that there is recognition of the challenges in southern regions. He informed the Health Minister that the Oversight Board would visit Pakistan in May and hold meetings with the newly elected political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Michael Galway expressed the desire for the Oversight Board to meet with the province's top leadership and expressed readiness for cooperation in polio eradication. Both entities agreed in the meeting to make mutual efforts to reach unvaccinated children in southern regions.

There was also consensus on enhancing surveillance for the poliovirus in southern regions. Representatives from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation praised Pakistan for hosting four major national-level polio campaigns aimed at polio eradication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Exchange Visit Galway May Border From Top

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law ..

Shahid Afridi gives important advice to son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women seri ..

Australia's Claire Polosak to officiate women series matches in Karachi

2 hours ago
 PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicio ..

PM vows to investigate judges’ letters, suspicious powder

2 hours ago
 IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

IHC removes Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

5 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

Federal govt notifies Eid holidays

5 hours ago
 Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM ..

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman invites PM Shehbaz for Umrah

5 hours ago
PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto ..

PPP marks 45th anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 April 2024

8 hours ago
 UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistan ..

UAE is a second home to about 1.8 million Pakistanis who are contributing toward ..

18 hours ago
 Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive' ..

Cutting rates too soon could be 'quite disruptive': Fed's Powell

18 hours ago
 S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft p ..

S.Africa's parliament speaker resigns over graft probe

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan