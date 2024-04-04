Health Minister Meets Deputy Director Bill Gates Foundation For Polio
Published April 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Deputy Director of Polio for Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Michael Galway met with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah at his office on Thursday.
Special Secretary Health for Polio Eradication, Abdul Basit was also present at the meeting.
During the meeting, there was an exchange of views regarding potential upcoming visits of the High-Level Polio Oversight board in May.
Representative from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation commended Pakistan's efforts in polio eradication.
He engaged in special discussions with the Health Minister about the measures taken to contain the poliovirus in southern regions.
Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Michael Galway agreed to take concrete steps to combat the polio virus, which is being transmitted from Afghanistan.
Emphasis was placed on vaccinating individuals crossing the border.
The Health Minister assured Michael Galway that there would be no compromise on the polio campaign and children's vaccination.
Both officials pledged to intensify efforts for polio eradication, especially in southern regions.
The Polio representative mentioned that there is recognition of the challenges in southern regions. He informed the Health Minister that the Oversight Board would visit Pakistan in May and hold meetings with the newly elected political leadership of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Michael Galway expressed the desire for the Oversight Board to meet with the province's top leadership and expressed readiness for cooperation in polio eradication. Both entities agreed in the meeting to make mutual efforts to reach unvaccinated children in southern regions.
There was also consensus on enhancing surveillance for the poliovirus in southern regions. Representatives from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation praised Pakistan for hosting four major national-level polio campaigns aimed at polio eradication.
