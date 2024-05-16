Open Menu

Health Minister Takes Important Initiative To Prevent Leishmina Epidemic

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Qasim Ali Shah has taken important initiative to prevent Leishmania epidemic wherein he handed over the first batch of injections for the treatment of Leishmania to the DHOs of Mohmand, and Khyber district.

It is necessary to take timely measures to prevent the epidemic, Syed Qasim Ali Shah told media men during distribution of injections to prevent Leishmania in both Mohmand and Khyber Districts.

Glucantime injections have been provided with the support of MSF, Syed Qasim Ali Shah said, adding, Glucantime injections have been sold through UNICEF for the treatment of Leishmania.

The next batch of injections will arrive in two weeks, Syed Qasim Ali Shah informed.

He said, Glucantime injections will be delivered to other districts of the province including southern districts in two weeks.

Syed Qasim Ali Shah said that if the usual measures are not taken in time, certainly will face an epidemic like situation.

He said they would conduct joint campaign against Leishmania with Livestock Department.

