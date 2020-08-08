UrduPoint.com
Health Specialist Stresses Need Of Abiding By Covid-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 12:50 PM

Health specialist stresses need of abiding by Covid-19 SOPs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Medical Superintendent (MS), Sukkur Civil Hospital, Dr Tasleem Akhtar Khamisani on Saturday has said effective implementation of coronavirus SOPs by the Sindh government has yielded positive results to lower the spread of Covid-19 in Sukkur.

Talking to Media reporters, he said due to appropriate steps of the district administration and the health authorities, now Sukkur has almost become a coronavirus-free district as not a single Covid-19 case has been reported here after Eid.

He said due to the control over the spread of Covid-19, coronavirus ward, especially designated for coronavirus patients here has almost been closed down because only two coronavirus patients are in the ward.

Dr Khamisani said the possibility of the recurrence of coronavirus cannot be ruled out if people ignore coronavirus SOPs during Muharram days.

He stressed the need of abiding by Covid-19 SOPs till the complete elimination of the disease.

