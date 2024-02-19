Open Menu

Heavy Rain, Snowfall Disrupt Life In AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Heavy rain with snowfall for the third consecutive third day Monday disrupted normal life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), particularly in the upper regions, including the scenic Leepa and Neelam valleys.

Vehicular traffic on routes such as the Leepa and Neelam valleys, and Mahmood Galli – Abbaspur Road in the Poonch Division has been suspended due to heavy snowfall since late Sunday.

Several areas in Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, and Mirpur divisions were cut off as roads were closed due to the heavy snowfall. Landslides were reported in snow-clad upper reaches, impacting connectivity.

Electricity breakdowns in major towns further disrupted daily life.

Mirpur faced heavy downpours for the third consecutive day, accompanied by windstorms, affecting electricity, roads, and telecommunications. Uprooted trees and electricity poles added to the problems of residents particularly in Mirpur city.

The heavy rainfall intensified the cold weather, prompting people to wear heavy winter clothing. Construction laborers were significantly affected by the adverse weather conditions.

The Meteorological Office has predicted more rain and snowfall in the upper reaches of AJK in the next 24 hours.

APP/ahr/378

