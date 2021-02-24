HEC announces LLB, LLM, PhD scholarships for Baloch students

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced LLB, LLM and Ph.D local and foreign scholarships for the students of Balochistan.

The scholarships were announced under the project "Law Graduates Scholarships Programme".

According to an official document available with APP, HEC has asked students having domicile/local certificate of Balochistan province to apply for the award offering indigenous LLB (5 years), indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM and Foreign Ph.

D.

HEC has also asked the applicants to submit applications online at eportal.hec.gov.pk.

The last date for submission of applications is 18 March.

The students were asked to visit www.hec.gov.pk/englishscholarshipsgrants/LGSP for further information.

HEC has reserved 15-20 percent scholarships for the children of victims' families (martyred/severely injured) affected in the August 8, 2016 blast in Quetta, if they fulfill the required criteria.