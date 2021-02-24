UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HEC Announces LLB, LLM, PhD Scholarships For Baloch Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

HEC announces LLB, LLM, PhD scholarships for Baloch students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) on Wednesday announced LLB, LLM and Ph.D local and foreign scholarships for the students of Balochistan.

The scholarships were announced under the project "Law Graduates Scholarships Programme".

According to an official document available with APP, HEC has asked students having domicile/local certificate of Balochistan province to apply for the award offering indigenous LLB (5 years), indigenous LLM, Foreign LLM and Foreign Ph.

D.

HEC has also asked the applicants to submit applications online at eportal.hec.gov.pk.

The last date for submission of applications is 18 March.

The students were asked to visit www.hec.gov.pk/englishscholarshipsgrants/LGSP for further information.

HEC has reserved 15-20 percent scholarships for the children of victims' families (martyred/severely injured) affected in the August 8, 2016 blast in Quetta, if they fulfill the required criteria.

Related Topics

Injured Balochistan Quetta Visit March August HEC 2016

Recent Stories

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

7 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

10 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

16 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

17 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace signs agree ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.