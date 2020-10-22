HEC do not interfere in universities' internal matters: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Tariq Banuri Thursday said that the Commission was not interfering in the Internal matters of universities.

Talking to media persons while responding the protesters outside the HEC, he said that the universities were completely autonomous in making of their decisions.

"The universities' teaching faculties who were protesting outside the Commission office, do not want improvement in the quality of higher education" he added.

He urged the students and parents to also come forward and demand for the quality education.

He said that we had tried to talk with the teachers but they do not have any solid demand.

Most of their demands had already fulfilled by the HEC, he informed.

The issues of TTS teachers had been resolved while BPS issues of teachers would also be resolved soon, he assured.

He doubted that the protestors had favor of some political elements as rather to resolve issues with talk, they started threatening.

He said that with an aim to provide quality education to students, faculties training programs had already been started. Despite of the deduction in the funds of higher education by the government in view of current financial constraints, HEC did not deducted universities' funds, he added.