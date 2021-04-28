HEC extends applications submission deadline for NRPU until May 07

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) has extended the deadline for submission of applications under National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) until May 7 due to several requests by the applicants.

However, it will not be possible to consider further extension due to a very tight schedule of our review cycle, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

HEC had announced Research Proposals under its three-years National Research Programme for Universities (NRPU) 2021.

According to the official sources, an amount of 20 million rupees has been reserved for the project with a duration of maximum three years.

HEC, in that regard, has invited applications from faculty members of public and private sector universities/degree awarding institutions to submit proposals in basic and applied research that will be selected competitively using a merit-based and transparent evaluation and selection process.

Highlighting the key features of the program, the sources told APP that NRPU is a flagship Research Programme of HEC for funding research grants on competitive merit for high quality and promising scientific research projects that demonstrate strategic relevance and impact to local industry and society.

For further information regarding the proposal submission, requirements and the evaluation process, the applicants are encouraged to visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/nrpu.

It is to mention here that earlier, HEC had announced the April 30, 2021 as deadline for full project proposal submission.