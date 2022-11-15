HEC gives grant for Cambridge University research

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A short-term grant for a PhD scholar of the Pakistan Studies Department, Faculty of Arts and Languages at Islamia University Bahawalpur has been approved and granted by the Higher education Commission.

According to a press release issued here, Lecturer, Moazzam Khan Durrani who is also a PhD scholar at the Pakistan Studies Department, Faculty of Arts and Languages, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) had applied for IRSIP Scholarship for joining a research programme in Cambridge University of England.

The HEC approved a short-term grant for Moazzam Durrani. The IUB has received a grant from HEC in this regard. Vice Chancellor, IUB, Prof. Dr Athar Mehboob congratulation Mr Durrani for achieving a scholarship grant.