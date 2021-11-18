HEC holds training on Pakistan Citizen Portal for KP universities

Higher Education Commission (HEC), Research & Analysis Activities Wing held an interactive training on Pakistan Citizen Portal for focal persons of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) here at HEC Regional Centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Higher education Commission (HEC), Research & Analysis Activities Wing held an interactive training on Pakistan Citizen Portal for focal persons of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) here at HEC Regional Centre.

According to HEC on Thursday, as many as 50 focal persons from 38 KPK universities participated in the training. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar was chief guest on the occasion.

The capacity building programme on Pakistan Citizen's Portal aims to help the focal persons address public complaints in an effective manner.

The participants were briefed on policy formulation for just and sustainable solution to public complaints. Besides, they were given awareness of Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme's sports activities alongside briefings on importance of saving water and energy.

They were trained on handling the Dashboard of Pakistan Citizen Portal to easily understand complaints and suggestions handling processes.

Speaking on the occasion, Director HEC Saleemullah Sohoo told the focal persons that HEC is a hub for in-service capacity building and professional development of the university management across Pakistan.

He said it is imperative to impart capacity building trainings to the focal persons of HEIs with a special focus on effective management of complaints and redressal of public grievances in a better way. He said that these trainings will also be arranged for focal persons of HEIs in other provinces.