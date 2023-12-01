HEC, NDF to collaborate for success of green youth movement

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on one of the development projects of HEC, “Green Youth Movement (GYM)-Prime Minister’s Youth Programme"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) The Higher Education Commission (HEC) and the National Dialogue Forum (NDF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on one of the development projects of HEC, “Green Youth Movement (GYM)-Prime Minister’s Youth Programme.”

According to the terms outlined in the MoU held here the other day, the NDF will actively engage with university students, offering both technical guidance and financial support for capacity-building training and social action projects.

These initiatives are designed to address environmental challenges and instigate positive transformations within local communities.

The collaborative efforts underscore a shared commitment to fostering environmental awareness, education, and tangible solutions for a more sustainable future.

Executive Director HEC Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum and Executive Director NDF officially sealed the partnership by signing the MoU.

Advisor (Planning and Development) HEC Dr. Mazhar, Project Director GYM Irfan Ullah and the Project Management Unit attended the ceremony.

On this occasion, Dr. Zia Ul Qayyum said that climate change was an imminent threat that demands a collective attention and action.

"The collaboration through the GYM project holds the promise of mobilizing Green Youth Movement Clubs to actively combat climate challenges,” he said.

Dr. Zia emphasized the importance of engaging the youth in environmental initiatives and stated, "The future belongs to our youth and their involvement is crucial in finding sustainable solutions. The GYM club, fostered by this MoU, will play a pivotal role in empowering students to combat climate change through education, awareness, and hands-on projects."