UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HESCO Chief Abdul Haq Memon, Khalid Bhatti Promoted To The Rank Of General Manager

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:23 PM

HESCO Chief Abdul Haq Memon, Khalid Bhatti promoted to the rank of General Manager

The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Abdul Haq Memon and Chief Commercial Officer Khalid Hussain Bhatti have been promoted to the rank of General Manager after approval of senior selection board of PEPCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Abdul Haq Memon and Chief Commercial Officer Khalid Hussain Bhatti have been promoted to the rank of General Manager after approval of senior selection board of PEPCO.

According to HESCO spokesman, Abdul Haq Memon and Khalid Hussain Bhatti have been directed to report to the headquarter with immediate effect.

Both the officers will assume the offices of General Manager at PEPCO headquarter, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Company Hyderabad PEPCO

Recent Stories

Saudi Energy Minister Says Pre-Attack Oil Deliveri ..

2 minutes ago

Abrarul Haq plants sapling at Jilani Park

7 minutes ago

Serbian Trade Ministry Refutes Allegations About S ..

7 minutes ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran FM

7 minutes ago

Saudi Aramco IPO Delay Main Aim of Drone Attack Fr ..

14 minutes ago

US Sues Snowden Over Non-Disclosure Violations in ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.