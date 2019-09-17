HESCO Chief Abdul Haq Memon, Khalid Bhatti Promoted To The Rank Of General Manager
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:23 PM
The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Abdul Haq Memon and Chief Commercial Officer Khalid Hussain Bhatti have been promoted to the rank of General Manager after approval of senior selection board of PEPCO
According to HESCO spokesman, Abdul Haq Memon and Khalid Hussain Bhatti have been directed to report to the headquarter with immediate effect.
Both the officers will assume the offices of General Manager at PEPCO headquarter, spokesman added.