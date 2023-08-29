HESCO Chief hopes upgraded Nooriabad grid station to improve power supply

Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abassi inaugurated a 40 MVA transformer installed at Nooriabad Grid Station in the industrial zone in Jamshoro on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Muzaffar Ali Abassi inaugurated a 40 MVA transformer installed at Nooriabad Grid Station in the industrial zone in Jamshoro on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion Abassi congratulated the technical teams for accomplishing the task of installation of the transformer, acquired at the cost of Rs 225 million, in three days.

He expressed hope that the new transformer would ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity to industrial consumers.

The CEO visited different parts of the grid station.

Later, he went to the office of the Kotri Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) to attend a reception arranged in his honour.

During the visit, the representatives of the association discussed the electric supply and billing-related problems with the CEO.