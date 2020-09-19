UrduPoint.com
HESCO Decides To End Load-shedding From 80 Percent Recovery Areas

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

HESCO decides to end load-shedding from 80 percent recovery areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Chief Executive Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh has informed that the management has decided to end load-shedding from all those feeders where 80 percent customers are depositing their electricity bills regularly.

The management is making all out efforts to improve the performance and facilitate the customers by providing them uninterrupted power supply and unearthing the illegal connections, he said while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Saturday.

Besides providing facilities to regular paid customers, he informed that clear directives have also been issued to Executive Engineers and Sub-Divisional Officers to stop issuing detection bills to those who are paying their bills regularly involving in power theft.

Muhammad Yaqoob Shaikh has informed that after his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, he introduced reforms to build good image and confidence of the power distribution company upon customers.

The corrupt practices are being discouraged and if any employee of HESCO demanded illegal gratification and amount for repair of power transformers, the issue should be brought to his knowledge that punitive action could be initiated against them, he said.

He admitted the shortage of technical staff in HESCO, however, he assured that the matter will be resolved shortly. Action has also been initiated against those employees who found in negligence of duty, he informed and added that many have been placed under suspension after completion of inquiries further necessary punishment will be taken against them.

The HESCO Chief informed that the company would soon receive 25 new power transformers and four cranes after that the management will be able to overcome the issue of technical faults.

