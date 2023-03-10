HESCO suspends power supply to different areas due to fault

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The electric supply to the areas of Hyderabad powered through 6 feeders of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has been suspended owing to a fault in the T4 Power Transformer at 132 KV Qasimabad Grid Station.

The HESCO's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed here on Friday evening that the fault occurred at 1905 hours.

The areas which received electricity through Saddar, Shah Latif, Mehran, HDA, Naseem Shopping Mall and Bohri Bazaar feeders had been affected.

He told the technical teams of HESCO were trying to address the fault at the earliest to restore the supply.

Kubar appealed to the consumers to cooperate with the company.