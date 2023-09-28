HF arranges blood donation camp at Abasyn university

Hamza (HF) Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital here Thursday arranged a blood donation camp at Abasyn University Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-Sept 28th, 2023) :Hamza (HF) Foundation Welfare Thalassemia Hospital here Thursday arranged a blood donation camp at Abasyn University Peshawar.

The camp was organized to raise awareness of the steps that must be taken to prevent the occurrence of blood-related diseases in future generations as well as to collect blood donations for patients suffering from various blood disorders.

A total of 70 students donated blood on the occasion and also vowed to aware people of the miseries of patients suffering from blood disorders.

Students were also briefed that preventive measures including diagnostic tests before marriage are needed to prevent Thalassemia and other blood disorders in children. It was said that there are 1472 registered patients of haemophilia and Thalassemia in the foundation who require blood transfusion on a daily basis.