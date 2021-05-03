High Court asks bar presidents to record statement in IHC building attack case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday instructed the police to record the statements of presidents of bar associations in bail petitions of three accused lawyers in IHC building vandalizing case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the post arrest bail cases of three lawyers including secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association Tasadaq Hanif, member Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) Naseer Kiyani and Hammad Dar Advocate.

The court directed to record the statements of presidents of IHCBA, IBC and District Bar Association (DBA) in the bail cases besides reserving the verdict.

The court observed that the office bearer of bars were present on the occasion and trying to stop the protesters. The court directed the police to record their statements.

SSP Operations Islamabad Attaur Rehman produced the report of joint investigation team (JIT) and said that several others lawyers' Names had come on surface during the investigation process.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani asked the police officer to clear the lawyers who had no connection with the incident.

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case with above instructions.