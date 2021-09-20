High-level meeting reviews progress on development schemes

A high-level meeting held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in chair reviewed the latest progress on the directives of Chief Minister and decisions taken in the last meeting regarding implementation of developmental projects and redressal of public issues in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A high-level meeting held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in chair reviewed the latest progress on the directives of Chief Minister and decisions taken in the last meeting regarding implementation of developmental projects and redressal of public issues in Peshawar.

Members of the Provincial Assembly from Peshawar, Nowshehra and Charsadda, Administrative Secretaries of Provincial Departments, Commissioner Peshawar, concerned Deputy Commissioners, District Police Officers and high ups of PESCO, SNGPL and other relevant entities attended the meeting.

The forum was briefed that a total of 62 public and developmental issues were identified in the last meeting of Peshawar region, out of which 25 issues had been addressed so far, work on 30 of them was in progress as per the given timeline whereas implementation of remaining 7 issues was delay due to some technical reasons.

The chief minister on the occasion directed all the provincial ministers to hold a monthly meeting with MPAs of all the districts and take concrete steps to resolve the issues related to their departments.

Taking notice of the complaints of MPAs regarding encroachments along rivers and waterways in certain areas, the chief minister directed Commissioner Peshawar and authorities of Public Health Engineering to carry out operation against all such encroachments and remove them within a month.

In order to improve sanitation services in Nowshehra and Charsadda, the chief minister directed the Local Government department to come up with workable proposals for having units on the analogy of Water Supply & Sanitation Company in the said districts.

The chief minister has also decided to hold a separate meeting to resolve the power related issues in the different areas of Peshawar and directed the chief PESCO and other relevant authorities to ensure their participation in the meeting.

Similarly, the chief minister, while taking notice of dengue cases in the certain districts of the province, has directed the quarters concerned to immediately convene a special meeting in order to chalk out a strategy to contain further outbreak of the disease.

The chief minister has also directed the health department to prepare and submit PC-I for the reconstruction of Children Hospital Peshawar.

He further directed the authorities concerned to take necessary steps for setting up complaint cells in all the TMAs within a month, so that public complaints regarding local government entities particularly Tehsil Municipal Administration could be addressed in a timely manner.

He directed the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply & Sanitation Company to take over all the dysfunctional tube wells established under Pak PWD and take immediate steps to make them functional.

He also directed the Communication & Works Department to prepare a feasibility study for dualization of Pabbi-Jalozai Road.

Mahmood Khan further directed the concerned quarters to convene a joint meeting of Irrigation and Agriculture Departments regarding issues pertaining to command areas of small dams.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioner Nowshehra to hold meetings regarding land acquisition issues for development projects in the district and to resolve all such issues on priority basis.

On the complaints of concerned elected representatives regarding encroachments in Shabqadar Bazaar, the chief minister directed Commissioner Peshawar and Deputy Commissioner Charsadda to remove those encroachments within 15 days.

On the proposal of establishing a Medical College in the existing building of RITE Charsadda, the chair directed Deputy Commissioner Charsadda to submit a feasibility report of the said building.