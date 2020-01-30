High-level meeting reviews progress on Swat, DI Khan Motorway

A high level meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan deliberated upon the status of Swat Motorway Phase II and Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ):A high level meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan deliberated upon the status of Swat Motorway Phase II and Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway.

The Chief Minster was informed that the Swat Motorway Extension-01 (48kms) and Swat Motorway Extension-02 (36kms) Chakdara to Fatehpur has been included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) whereas commercial and financial feasibility for this project has been completed in light of the appearance in provincial annual Development Programme (ADP) for the year 2019-20.

Furthermore, complete feasibility, detailed design and commercial documents have also been shared with National Highway Authority (NHA).

As per details, a total of 09 interchanges have been planned along the 80 kms fenced road which include interchanges at Chakdara, Shamozai, Barikot, Mingora-Takhtaband, Kanju, Malam Jabba, Sher Palam, Matta Khwazakhela and Fateh pur. The road will initially have as many as four lanes extendable up to 6 lanes with 13 main bridges.

Regarding the Phase I of the Swat Motorway, the lining in Mardan bound main tunnel has been completed and services installation is in progress. Similarly, the excavations in four auxiliary tunnels in the Phase I of Swat Motorway have been completed whereas the lining is currently in progress.

The main alignment is expected to be opened for all types of traffic by the end of the current fiscal year.

The meeting was informed that 340-Kilometer long Peshawar to D.I.Khan Motorway will have 06 lanes with three tunnels and has also been included in PSDP for which consultant has been hired for conducting design and commercial cum financial feasibility.

The final feasibility including commercial cum financial outcome based on Public Private Partnership will be presented before the respective forum by 30th June 2020.

A total of 15 interchanges have been planned in the project which include Peshawar, Mattani-Badaber, Dara Adam Khel, Kohat, , Lachi Krappa-Hangu, Ahmadi Banda-Karbogha Sharif, Karak, Soor Daag- lateamber, Bannu-Domail, Sara Naurang �Miran Shah, Lakki Marwat-Tajazai Ghazni Khel, Pezu-Tank, Yarik-Hakla and Dera Ismail Khan Interchanges.

The CM stated that the incumbent provincial government is committed to promote industrialization and attract investors by providing them with a conducive environment for which strengthening of road infrastructure in the province is of paramount importance.

The meeting was also briefed in detail regarding the 24-Kilometer Matta Fazal Banda road in District Swat. The Chief Minister directed PKHA to work out modalities with Sui Gas to ensure laying of gas pipelines before initiating of construction work on the project.

Regarding the status of work on Police Lines Flyover in District Swat, the Chief Minister was informed that Rs.480 million have already been provided to the Deputy Commissioner. The Chief Minister directed Deputy Commissioner Swat to expedite the completion of codal formalities so that construction work on the project may be initiated on priority basis.

Similarly, the Chief Minister also directed DC Swat to undertake measures for provision of land for Kanju Chowk widening as alternative to the proposed flyover after consultations with local Jirga so as to lessen damage to existing infrastructure to maximum extent.

The Chief Minister was informed that the team of Asian Development Bank is scheduled to visit on Monday next week for final selection of priority roads under the Provincial Roads Infrastructure Project from the proposed candidate road list.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan concluded that all out efforts are being made to make the province financially self-sustainable for which major reforms and projects are being carried out keeping in view their financial viability and returns.