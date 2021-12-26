Higher education minister led delegations moots Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation, led by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Sunday.

Matters related to higher education came under discussion. The minister informed the chief minister about the measures taken by the government in the higher education sector.

The CM said former government did not take any practical steps for promotion of education and only hoodwinked people through hollow slogans.

The Lahore Knowledge Park project was an open proof of their incompetence, as this project was merely in the files for the last 10 years.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had started work on the Lahore Techno Polis project which was being set up under the vision of 'Excellence in Knowledge and Enterprise'.

International universities would establish their campuses in Lahore Techno Polis, he added.

The CM said that funds would be given to the youth besides providing them business opportunities and training.

Lahore Techno Polis would get all the benefits under the Special Technology Zone Act (STZA) besides getting tax exemption for 10 years.

Zone Enterprises would get exemption from property tax, PRA services tax for 10 years. This project would be a game-changer for the new generation, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that modern education was the right of every child and due to the educational friendly policies of the government, 21 universities had been included in the international and Asian rankings. Usman Buzdar said that the government was going to introduce the concept of the smart university in the province.

The delegation included Chairman Knowledge Park Jamal Ansari, Chief Executive Officer Rapid Silicon Naveed Sharwani, Vice Chancellor IT University Sarfraz Khurshid and Muhammad Humayun Qayum.