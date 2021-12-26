UrduPoint.com

Higher Education Minister Led Delegations Moots Punjab CM

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 06:30 PM

Higher education minister led delegations moots Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation, led by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM Office on Sunday.

Matters related to higher education came under discussion. The minister informed the chief minister about the measures taken by the government in the higher education sector.

The CM said former government did not take any practical steps for promotion of education and only hoodwinked people through hollow slogans.

The Lahore Knowledge Park project was an open proof of their incompetence, as this project was merely in the files for the last 10 years.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had started work on the Lahore Techno Polis project which was being set up under the vision of 'Excellence in Knowledge and Enterprise'.

International universities would establish their campuses in Lahore Techno Polis, he added.

The CM said that funds would be given to the youth besides providing them business opportunities and training.

Lahore Techno Polis would get all the benefits under the Special Technology Zone Act (STZA) besides getting tax exemption for 10 years.

Zone Enterprises would get exemption from property tax, PRA services tax for 10 years. This project would be a game-changer for the new generation, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that modern education was the right of every child and due to the educational friendly policies of the government, 21 universities had been included in the international and Asian rankings. Usman Buzdar said that the government was going to introduce the concept of the smart university in the province.

The delegation included Chairman Knowledge Park Jamal Ansari, Chief Executive Officer Rapid Silicon Naveed Sharwani, Vice Chancellor IT University Sarfraz Khurshid and Muhammad Humayun Qayum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Technology Business Education Punjab Enterprise Sunday All From Government Asia Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prere ..

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

38 seconds ago
 12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab ..

Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab Author profiles

1 hour ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

1 hour ago
 Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; ..

Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; to soar high on 28th December

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.