Open Menu

Hindu Pilgrims To Arrive For Shivratri On March 6

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Hindu pilgrims to arrive for Shivratri on March 6

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) As many as 200 Hindu pilgrims from India will reach Pakistan on March 6,

Wednesday via Wagah border to attend the festivities of Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival, is celebrated in honor of deity Shiva between

February and March every year. This year the auspicious day will be observed

between March 8 (9:27 pm) and March 9 (5:47 pm).

One takes a holy bath and performs the puja by lighting a diya with desi ghee

in front of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Senior officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and local Hindu

leaders will welcome the pilgrims.

Main ceremony of the Maha Shivratri will be organized by the ETPB at the

historic Katas Raj temple Chakwal on March 9 (Saturday) to be attended

by various political, social and religious leaders.

ETPB Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem said that in the light of orders of ETPB

Chairman Arshad Farid Khan, all arrangements including security, accommodation,

and transportation of pilgrims had been finalized.

The Hindu pilgrims will return Lahore from Katas Raj, Chakwal on March 10 (Saturday).

They are scheduled to visit Krishna Temple, Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort) and other

historical places in Lahore on March 11 and return India on March 12 (Monday).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Visit Bath Temple Chakwal Wagah March Border All From

Recent Stories

Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as pa ..

Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..

20 minutes ago
 realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45, ..

Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000

23 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on W ..

PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..

25 minutes ago
 It is hoped that the newly elected government will ..

It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024

8 hours ago
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans ..

PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024

1 day ago
 Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock

2 days ago
 Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath o ..

Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar

2 days ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates ne ..

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan