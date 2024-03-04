Hindu pilgrims to arrive for Shivratri on March 6

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) As many as 200 Hindu pilgrims from India will reach Pakistan on March 6,

Wednesday via Wagah border to attend the festivities of Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival, is celebrated in honor of deity Shiva between

February and March every year. This year the auspicious day will be observed

between March 8 (9:27 pm) and March 9 (5:47 pm).

One takes a holy bath and performs the puja by lighting a diya with desi ghee

in front of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

Senior officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and local Hindu

leaders will welcome the pilgrims.

Main ceremony of the Maha Shivratri will be organized by the ETPB at the

historic Katas Raj temple Chakwal on March 9 (Saturday) to be attended

by various political, social and religious leaders.

ETPB Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem said that in the light of orders of ETPB

Chairman Arshad Farid Khan, all arrangements including security, accommodation,

and transportation of pilgrims had been finalized.

The Hindu pilgrims will return Lahore from Katas Raj, Chakwal on March 10 (Saturday).

They are scheduled to visit Krishna Temple, Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort) and other

historical places in Lahore on March 11 and return India on March 12 (Monday).