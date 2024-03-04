Hindu Pilgrims To Arrive For Shivratri On March 6
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) As many as 200 Hindu pilgrims from India will reach Pakistan on March 6,
Wednesday via Wagah border to attend the festivities of Shivratri.
Maha Shivratri, a Hindu festival, is celebrated in honor of deity Shiva between
February and March every year. This year the auspicious day will be observed
between March 8 (9:27 pm) and March 9 (5:47 pm).
One takes a holy bath and performs the puja by lighting a diya with desi ghee
in front of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
Senior officials of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) and local Hindu
leaders will welcome the pilgrims.
Main ceremony of the Maha Shivratri will be organized by the ETPB at the
historic Katas Raj temple Chakwal on March 9 (Saturday) to be attended
by various political, social and religious leaders.
ETPB Secretary Rana Shahid Saleem said that in the light of orders of ETPB
Chairman Arshad Farid Khan, all arrangements including security, accommodation,
and transportation of pilgrims had been finalized.
The Hindu pilgrims will return Lahore from Katas Raj, Chakwal on March 10 (Saturday).
They are scheduled to visit Krishna Temple, Shahi Qila (Lahore Fort) and other
historical places in Lahore on March 11 and return India on March 12 (Monday).
Recent Stories
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary cel ..
Realme C67: The Only 108MP Available Under PKR 45,000
PITB HR Wing Empowers Employees with Insights on Workplace Wellbeing in Exclusiv ..
It is hoped that the newly elected government will play a key role in establishi ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 March 2024
PSL 2024 Match 19 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Will ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 March 2024
Two drug peddlers sentenced in Attock
Mobile operators provide relief in the aftermath of heavy rains in Gwadar
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah felicitates newly-elected APNS body
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shehbaz Sharif sworn in as Prime Minister of Pakistan10 minutes ago
-
Emirates supports local charity in Islamabad as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations20 minutes ago
-
IGHDS to distribute over 1000 Ramadan ration bags among needy people20 minutes ago
-
140 metric ton garbage lifted in a day: DC20 minutes ago
-
Two Suspects Detained in Drug Raid40 minutes ago
-
DPO Bahawalpur for community policing40 minutes ago
-
PINS becomes highest free medicine providing hospital in Punjab40 minutes ago
-
3 held for stealing coils in transformers50 minutes ago
-
Tight restrictions enforced in IIOJK ahead of Modi’s visit1 hour ago
-
AIOU offers academic programs for Overseas Pakistani, Int'l students1 hour ago
-
Cotton futures close lower1 hour ago
-
Aneeq urges Muslims to champion Quranic knowledge for modern era advancement1 hour ago