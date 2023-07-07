Open Menu

Historic Shandur Polo Festival Starts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2023 | 10:23 PM

Commissioner Malakand Division Shahid Ullah Khan, on Friday inaugurated a three-day Shandur Polo Festival

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division Shahid Ullah Khan, on Friday inaugurated a three-day Shandur Polo Festival.

Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism (KPCTA), Muhammad Bakhtiyar Khan and Brigadier Imran and large number of local and foreign tourists were present on the occasion.

The festival has been jointly organized by KPCTA, the Pakistan Army, the Frontier Corps and the district administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that organizing such a big festival in Shandur Valley was a milestone and proof that peace had been restored in the area.

He appreciated the efforts of security forces and the district administrations for organizing the festival.

DG KPCTA, Bakhtiar Khan said that all the necessary arrangements had been made for facilitating the tourists during the festival.

He informed that tourism police and guides had been deputed to assist the tourists and accommodation facilities had been ensured for them.

Different colorful programs, including paragliding, food stalls and traditional dances have also been arranged at the festival.

It is worth mentioning that the Shandur Polo ground is situated at the highest level of 3,800m known as the "Roof of the World," and the game had been held annually since 1936.

Chitral is the most peaceful region and attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists annually especially during the Shandur and Kalash festivals.

On the first day the Upper Laspur team beat the Lower Laspur team by 5-1 in a thrilling polo match.

