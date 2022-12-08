UrduPoint.com

HITEC University's 5th Convocation On Dec 12

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HITEC University's 5th convocation on Dec 12

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The fifth convocation of the Heavy Industries Taxila (HITEC) University convocation is scheduled to be held on December 12. Briefing the newsmen about upcoming convocation, Vice chancellor Professor Dr S Kamran Afaq told that Governor Punjab Engr Balgeeh Ur Rehman and heavy industries Taxila Chief Lt General Syed Amir Raza as guest of honor would distribute medals and certificate among the scholars and students in various disciplines.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Taxila December

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

1 hour ago
 2-Days National Workshop on â€˜Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on â€˜Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practiceâ€™ complete at ..

1 hour ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

1 hour ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

1 hour ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.