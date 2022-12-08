(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The fifth convocation of the Heavy Industries Taxila (HITEC) University convocation is scheduled to be held on December 12. Briefing the newsmen about upcoming convocation, Vice chancellor Professor Dr S Kamran Afaq told that Governor Punjab Engr Balgeeh Ur Rehman and heavy industries Taxila Chief Lt General Syed Amir Raza as guest of honor would distribute medals and certificate among the scholars and students in various disciplines.