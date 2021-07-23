UrduPoint.com
HMC Disposes Off Offal, Remains Of Sacrificial Animals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 03:10 PM

HMC disposes off offal, Remains of sacrificial animals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other concerned agencies continued to dispose off the offal of sacrificial animals on the third day of Eidul Azha here on Friday.

Ten collection points had been set up in the City Taluka under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Mutahir Amin Wattoo, an official of SSWMB informed.

The points were located at Sarey Ghat, Tilak Chari, Shahi Bazaar, Sultani Masjid, Mirza Muhalla, Government school Circular Building, Rahat Cenema, Police Line main Gate, Qila Gali No. 4, and Old Campus Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Chowk where Work was underway to dispose of offals of sacrificial animals, he added.

Similarly offals were being disposed off from different areas of Latifabad including Apwa School Unit No. 8, Raja ki Kothi Unit 12, Pehalwan Kabab Centre main Road Unit 12. Comprehensive High School Unit 10, Ek Minara Masjid Unit 9, Tando Noor Mohammad, Tando Mir Ghulam Hussain, Mustafa Homes 2, Sadaat Colony and Warsi Colony, Pathan Goth, Tariq Colony and Parhiar Village, he told.

Meanwhile, the District Council Hyderabad had set up temporary collection points in the rural areas of Tando Haider and adjoining areas of Tando Jam.

The board had also provided 20 vehicles to pick up garbage from different parts of the city, he said.

