Holding of events not permissible at indoor premises due to increasing COVID19 cases: Shallwani

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator and Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Saturday observed that holding of events are not permissible at indoor marriage halls, restaurants and auditoriums due to increasing cases of COVID19.

The decision of imposing smart lockdown in four districts and micro lockdown in other two districts was taken in larger interest of the people, the Administrator passed these remarks while addressing a ceremony of COVID-19 precautionary measure equipment's handing over to the local administration by a cellular company.

Shallwani asked multi-national companies, civil society and other institutions to cooperate with the administration to cope with COVID-19.

Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Salah ud din Ahmed, Senior Director Medical Services Dr Salma Kausar Ali, Cellular Company's Regional business Head South Ali Fahad Ahmed, Regional Head Cooperative Mian Haider Shah, Manager Cooperate and Regulatory Affairs Sindh Shahzad Abbasi and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Shallwani said that the novel coronavirus is spreading quite rapidly due to lethargic attitude of the people as they ignored the precautionary measures.

The people are not wearing face mask, not maintaining social distancing and holding events on regular basis, he said.

The Administrator said that people are busy in shopping in the malls without following the standard operating procedures and preventive measures and strict action has to be taken against this activity.

He said that hospitals in Karachi receiving a large number of COVID-19 patients on regular basis which is a sign of concern.

Shallwani asked civil society and other institutions to come up and cooperate with the administration in creation of awareness among the people about this deadly virus.

He also asked philanthropists to play their role in distribution of face masks and other preventive equipment's amongst the needy people.

The Administrator said that other institutions should follow the footsteps of the cellular company and provide masks, sanitizers and other preventive equipment to the people.

He said that the situation would be monitored on daily basis, hinting that high risk areas may also be completely locked down.

Shalllwani appealed to the people to adopt precautionary measures and SOPs to keep themselves safe from the novel coronavirus.