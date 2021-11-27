UrduPoint.com

Holding of NSW aims to cope internal, external challenges: Governor

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Saturday said the purpose of holding National Security Workshop (NSW) was to gain a better understanding of national security issues keeping in view the external and internal challenges of the country and provinces

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Saturday said the purpose of holding National Security Workshop (NSW) was to gain a better understanding of national security issues keeping in view the external and internal challenges of the country and provinces.

At the national level, such programs help in gaining a better understanding of national issues and problems, he said.

He hoped that the participants of this workshop would play a more dynamic, active and passionate role in promoting lasting peace, harmony and national spirit in the country and the provinces.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the closing ceremony of the National Security Workshop in Quetta.

Major General Salman Moin was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants of the NSW, the governor said that in a rapidly changing world, the rapidly changing global and regional conditions are having a profound effect on our politics, economy and security. With the belief that your combined and shared wisdom will be useful and effective in solving the problems of Balochistan, he said.

The governor appreciated the efforts of Headquarters 12 Corps in conducting a successful NSW. He said that after receiving the certificates from the participants of the National Security Workshop, they all have a great responsibility to play a vital role for the sustainable political and economic development and prosperity of the country and the province.

Later, the governor distributed certificates and commemorative shields among the participants and organizers of the workshop.

