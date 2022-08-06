Holidays of MWMC operational staff cancelled for cleanliness on Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) have cancelled holidays of the field force and company workshop staff to ensure swift cleanliness arrangements on 9 and 10th of Muharram.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and CEO MWMC Ameer Hassam expressed these views during visit to review the cleanliness arrangements in Imambargahaz and on procession routes here on Sunday.

Manager Operations Anwar Ul Haq was also accompanied by him. CEO Ameer Hassan also met with the organizers of the processions and majalis.

He said that Multan Waste Management Company was following a comprehensive cleanliness plan regarding Muharram and added that the workers are performing duties in two shifts and water sprinkling and lime lining being done outside Imambargahaz and on processions routes while fenyle is being used to keep the environment pleasant.

He said that the company workers were working diligently till late night on daily basis and the arrangements would remain continue with same pace till Ashura day.

On this occasion, the organizers of the processions and majalis paid tribute to the MWMC management and workers and said that thorough cleaning arrangements were being made on Muharram-ul- Harram.

They also thanked Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Tahir Wattoo and his team for the exemplary arrangements.