UrduPoint.com

Homage Paid To Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 03:58 PM

Homage paid to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

Sargodha University organized Quran Khawani for nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan at the varsity's mosque here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Sargodha University organized Quran Khawani for nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan at the varsity's mosque here on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Saleem Mazhar, administrative heads and faculty members expressed their heartfelt condolences and prayed for the departed soul of Dr Qadeer.

The Vice Chancellor remarked that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan had left an indelible mark on Pakistan's history by providing the nuclear shield. Dr Khan was the national hero, and hisdemise was a huge loss to the country. His services and contribution in the field of nuclearweapons would be remembered forever, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

