Home Minister Orders Detailed Inquiry Into Paariya Kumari Murder
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed DIGP South Karachi for a detailed inquiry into the murder of Paariya Kumari here on Sunday.
The dead body of the girl was recovered from a bungalow of DHA Karachi.
The Sindh Home Minister expressed his grief over the incident. He also sought details of the incident, which had been collected so far.
