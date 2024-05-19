Open Menu

Home Minister Orders Detailed Inquiry Into Paariya Kumari Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 05:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar has directed DIGP South Karachi for a detailed inquiry into the murder of Paariya Kumari here on Sunday.

The dead body of the girl was recovered from a bungalow of DHA Karachi.

The Sindh Home Minister expressed his grief over the incident. He also sought details of the incident, which had been collected so far.

