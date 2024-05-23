Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) The local Meteorological Office predicted dry and very hot weather for the city for the next 24 hours.
The current heat wave has forced people to live indoors in Sargodha, as the highest maximum temperature was recorded at 45 degrees Celsius in the district on Thursday.
The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 45 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.
