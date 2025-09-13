Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
