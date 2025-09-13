President Zardari Highlights Culture’s Role In Solidifying Pak-China Friendship
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to work with China and other nations to expand cultural exchanges, strengthen creative industries and promote understanding and a culture of tolerance.
He said culture remained a vital bridge to peace, prosperity and a shared future for humanity.
The president addressed the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum in Chengdu, Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China, and highlighting the power of art and culture in uniting people and connecting civilizations.
The forum was attended by senior Chinese leaders, cultural representatives, artists and international delegates, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
President Zardari underlined that the enduring Pakistan-China friendship stood as a model of mutual respect and cooperation.
As the two countries prepare to celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year, he recalled that this partnership remained not only strategic but also a living testimony of the deep bonds of friendship between their peoples.
President Zardari highlighted Pakistan’s full support for China’s vision of “civilisation exchange and mutual learning” and emphasised the significance of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), the Global Security Initiative (GSI), and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), noting their focus on sustainable development, regional stability, and more inclusive international cooperation.
He underscored the importance of the GGI, which promoted respect for the diversity of civilisations, equality among cultures, people-to-people exchanges, and cultural dialogue as a counter to narratives of a “clash of civilisations.”
The president observed that the world was undergoing dramatic changes, and praised China under President Xi for offering a path of cooperation and win-win solutions instead of confrontation.
He said that he was immensely impressed by how these initiatives served the common values of humanity.
President Zardari congratulated the award winners and appreciated their creativity, noting that such artistic endeavours transcend borders and bring people together through shared human values.
He expressed gratitude to the Government of Sichuan Province, the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, and the organisers for hosting the Forum.
On this occasion, the president thanked Li Shulei, Member of the Political Bureau and Secretariat of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and Minister of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, for his warm hospitality in Sichuan.
He also felicitated the organisers on the successful holding of the Second Golden Panda Awards International Culture Forum.
Recent Stories
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prep ..
Over 1.4 Million Jobseekers Registered on Punjab Job Center for Employment Oppor ..
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage
Lahore electricity theft suspect with 22 cases caught red handed
Family of suspect in Charlie Kirk shooting issues statement
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz announces relief for flood victims in Rahim Yar Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan outclass Oman by 93 runs in thrilling clash
Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President Zardari highlights culture’s role in solidifying Pak-China friendship59 seconds ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh1 minute ago
-
TIKA provides emergency relief to flood-affected communities in Punjab1 minute ago
-
Pakistan needs $40–50 billion to battle climate change:Ranked 152 least prepared country for cli ..11 minutes ago
-
Commissioner assures flood victims of compensation after water recedes11 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive held at Agriculture Research Institute DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
President for expanded Pak-China political, economic ties20 minutes ago
-
Floods intensify in Sindh as Indus river swells at Guddu Barrage30 minutes ago
-
No flood threat to Jalalpur Pirwala City: DC41 minutes ago
-
30 drug smugglers arrested in two weeks1 hour ago
-
Field Marshal visits Kasur sector, flood relief camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 becomes lifeline in Punjab’s flood crisis, Over 2.4 million evacuated1 hour ago